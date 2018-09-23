West Ham United vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea visit West Ham United on Sunday aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
The Blues have won five-out-five in the league this season and they are strongly fancied to extend their run at the London Stadium.
Pedro is a major doubt after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday night’s Europa League win at PAOK. Eden Hazard and David Luiz missed that game, but both are expected to return to the starting XI this weekend.
Mateo Kovacic picked up a knock against Cardiff City last week, but should be fit to play.
Hammers’ boss Manuel Pellegrini is hoping Marko Arnautovic will be able to face Chelsea.
Arnautovic was substituted in the second-half of West Ham’s 3-1 victory at Everton last Sunday with a knee problem.
Jack Wilshere, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid are long-term absentees.
The two sides have met 44 times in the Premier League, with Chelsea winning 24 and drawing eight of those games.
West Ham took four points off Chelsea last season, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Predicted starting line-ups:
West Ham: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Antonio.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Hazard.
Odds: West Ham 17/4, Chelsea 8/13, Draw 16/5.