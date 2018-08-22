West Ham captain Mark Noble faces the axe

West Ham captain Mark Noble faces the possibility of being dropped to the bench for this weekend’s fixture against Arsenal, according to a report from the Daily Mail.
The Hammers have invested heavily on new recruits during the summer window and they are hoping for a strong finish in the top half of the table this season.
So far things have not gone according to plan and it will be interesting to see whether Pellegrini changes things around for the upcoming fixture.
Noble has been a key player for West Ham since breaking into the first-team in 2004. A product of the team’s youth development system, Noble is highly thought of by many West Ham fans.
However, the midfielder has not performed well during the Hammers’ defeats against Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is now reportedly considering dropping Noble due to his lack of pace and mobility in midfield.
Both West Ham and Arsenal have lost their opening two fixtures of the season and are desperate to pick up their first points.
New signing Carlos Sanchez or Pedro Obiang could play in place of Noble this weekend. The experienced midfielder needs to be taken out of the firing line for a while.