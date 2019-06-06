West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini keen on Gary Medel

West Ham are keen on signing the Chilean defensive midfielder Gary Medel.
According to a report from Fanatik (translated by SportWitness), the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has insisted on his signing.
It will be interesting to see if the West Ham board agree to his request now.
Medel could be a very good signing in the short term. West Ham need to bring in a backup for Declan Rice and someone like Medel would be ideal.
He can play as the centre back as well. His mentoring will help Rice develop as a player as well.
Furthermore, the Chilean is likely to cost around €7m. For a club with West Ham’s resources, that is a very nominal amount.
The 31-year-old has just one year left on his deal with Besiktas. West Ham should look to sign the player this summer.
Medel has played in England before with Cardiff City and he should be able to adjust quickly.
West Ham need more depth if they want to challenge for the Europa League spots next season and signings like Medel could be ideal.
Although he is not at his peak anymore, he can still operate at a high level for another couple of seasons.