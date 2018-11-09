West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini comments on January transfer plans

Manuel Pellegrini said in his pre-match press conference that he is not thinking about the January transfer window at the moment.
West Ham returned to winning ways last week when they won 4-2 against Burnley in the Premier League. The Hammers will be looking to maintain the momentum with a positive result against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Recently, West Ham have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. When Pellegrini was asked to comment on the rumour, and in general, his transfer plans, he said to Football London:
“No. The only think I can tell you is that we have been linked with 14 or 15 players that are coming to this club in the last month,” he said.
“We are thinking about Huddersfield, we have time until the window but we will see the recovery of some players and then decide after that which is the best player we can bring here.”
West Ham spent heavily during the summer transfer window, but they have been very unfortunate with the injury issues. The likes of Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Carlos Sanchez are out for a long period of time.
Signing a midfielder could be one of Pellegrini’s top targets this January, and it remains to be seen whether the Chilean makes a formal approach for Loftus-Cheek in the upcoming transfer window.