Blog Columns Site News West Ham bid for Maxi Gomez accepted, fans react

West Ham bid for Maxi Gomez accepted, fans react

15 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham have been linked with the La Liga striker Maxi Gomez for a while now.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Hammers have had a bid accepted for the player in the region of £29m.

West Ham tried to sign the player in January as well but the move never materialised. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side is in desperate need of a quality forward and Gomez could prove to be a quality addition.

The Uruguayan is a target for Valencia as well and the Spanish side have agreed on a fee with Celta Vigo as well. Now it is down to the player to decide where he wants to play his football next season.

West Ham should do everything in their power to convince the player. Gomez has a lot of potential and he could develop into a Premier League star in future.

The Londoners have the financial muscle to provide him with a better package than Valencia.

Gomez picked up 13 goals and 5 assists for Celta Vigo in La Liga this past season.

Here is how some of the West Ham fans reacted to Sky Sports’ report earlier.

Aston Villa fans react to links with Lewis Dunk
Report: Gremio forward Everton hints he is interested in Manchester United move

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com