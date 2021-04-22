West Ham, Aston Villa and Leicester City keen on Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is thought to be disappointed with his situation at the London club.

The 23-year-old striker has started just twelve Premier League games for the Blues this season, scoring six times.

While Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud have struggled to perform at a high level, Abraham has been overlooked in recent weeks and is now being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The young striker scored 18 goals for Chelsea last season and has bagged 12 in all competitions this time around.

It is evident that Abraham is a reliable goalscorer and needs to play more often to showcase his talent and fulfil his potential.

According to Daily Mail, West Ham United are keeping tabs on the Chelsea striker and could make a move for him in the summer.

Birmingham Mail adds that the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City are also interested in the striker.

Abraham previously played for Aston Villa on loan, bagging 26 goals during the 2018/19 season.

SL View: Villa or West Ham would be a great fit for Tammy Abraham

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and a move to Villa or West Ham could be ideal.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a quality number nine after the departure of Sebastien Haller, and Abraham would be a good fit for David Moyes’ side.

He could form a great partnership with Jarrod Bowen and Jesse Lingard. Moyes cannot continue to rely on Michail Antonio as his only striker option.

Abraham has already proven his quality at Villa under Dean Smith, and he could be the ideal partner for Ollie Watkins next season.

As far as Leicester are concerned, Jamie Vardy is now in the twilight of his career, and the Chelsea striker could be his long term replacement.

There will be no shortage of suitors if Abraham decides to move on this summer, but he needs to choose a club where he can play regularly under a manager who plays to his strengths.

