West Ham and Tottenham keeping tabs on Diego Llorente

West Ham are interested in signing the Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente this summer.
As per AS (via Sportwitness), Fulham are keen on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a deal with the La Liga side for Llorente. The 26-year-old is a reliable defender for them and the Spanish outfit might not be keen on selling.
The report adds that the likes of Liverpool and Spurs have watched the player as well.
West Ham need another centre back and Llorente would be a good signing for them. He could partner Issa Diop at the heart of Moyes’ defence.
The player has a €50m release clause and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers make an offer for the player this summer.
The Londoners have the resources to sign the player but not for his reported release clause. Llorente is certainly not worth €50m.
Sociedad will have to agree to a reasonable fee in order for the transfer to happen.
If the Hammers manage to agree on a fee for the player, convincing him shouldn’t be a problem for them.
They can offer him better wages and the lure of Premier League football.