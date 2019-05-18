West Ham and Tottenham keen on Okay Yokuslu

West Ham are interested in signing the La Liga midfielder Okay Yokuslu this summer.
As per the report from Turkish Football, the Celta Vigo midfielder is a target for Manuel Pellegrini.
Yokuslu has had a good season with Celta and he would certainly be a good addition to West Ham’s midfield next season.
The tough-tackling midfielder would be the ideal alternative for Mark Noble and a good partner for Declan Rice.
The Turkish midfielder is technically good and his dribbling abilities will help West Ham get up the pitch.
As per the report, Tottenham are keen on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see who manages to agree on a deal with the La Liga club now.
The Spanish outfit paid €8m for the Turkish midfielder last summer and they will demand a significant profit if they are forced to sell.
The 25-year-old has four years left on his deal and Celta are under no pressure to sell.
Yokuslu won two player of the month awards earlier this year and it is evident that he is already a key player for the Spanish club.
Celta will want to hold on to their talented midfielder but the English clubs have the resources to convince them.