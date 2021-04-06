West Ham and Tottenham keen on Nikola Maksimovic

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing a centre back, and Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen on Napoli’s Nikola Maksimovic.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Italian club.

According to Torino Granata, West Ham United are also interested in signing the experienced defender this summer.

SL View: Superb bargain move for both clubs

Spurs could definitely use more defensive depth, especially with Davinson Sanchez failing to impress Mourinho this season.

Toby Alderweireld is in the twilight of his career, while Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon are quite inexperienced.

The 25-cap Serbian international could be a useful option for Mourinho next season, and signing him on a free transfer should be a no-brainer.

Similarly, David Moyes could use Maksimovic alongside the likes of Issa Diop, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna next season.

The Hammers have a great opportunity to secure European football, and they will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

Maksimovic has the quality and the experience to improve West Ham’s defence, and he could prove to be a super bargain for whoever secures his services.

The 29-year-old is likely to demand regular first-team football from his suitors, which could be the main deciding factor behind his transfer this summer.

