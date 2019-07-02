West Ham and Tottenham keen on Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie is thought to be a target for Premier League clubs West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal.
The AC Milan midfielder is valued at around €35m according to Calciomercato.
It will be interesting to see if the London clubs make a move for Kessie in the coming weeks. All three clubs could do with a physically imposing central midfielder like him.
West Ham need a quality central midfielder more than Spurs and Arsenal. They should do everything in their power to lure him this summer.
The Hammers have the financial muscle to pull this off. Spurs have just signed Ndombele from Lyon and therefore they might not be too keen on Kessie now.
However, Arsenal do need someone like him.
West Ham will have to move quickly if they want to sign the Ivorian. He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of Pellegrini’s midfield next season.
The Hammers need someone like him to dominate games and he could transform West Ham as a team.
The Londoners have quality technical players in Fornals, Lanzini and Anderson. However, they need a dominating central midfielder who will add drive and presence to their midfield.
Kessie has the potential to develop into a star and Pellegrini could be the man to unlock his potential.