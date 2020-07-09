West Ham and Tottenham keen on Brazilian defender Emerson

West Ham have joined the race to sign the Brazilian defender Emerson this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), Tottenham like the player as well.





Emerson has already been linked with Newcastle and Everton earlier this summer and it will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old ends up.

He is co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis. It is believed that Barcelona are considering a move to own the player completely for a fee of €9m. The Catalan giants would then look to sell him for profit in the same window.

West Ham need to add more depth to their defence and Emerson could prove to be a good signing. He has shown his talent in La Liga already and with a bit of coaching, he should be able to adapt to English football as well.

Emerson is quite young and he will only get better with time. He could prove to be a solid long term investment for the Hammers.

The same can be said about Spurs as well. Mourinho needs a right-back and Emerson could be a good option for the Londoners.

Spurs have a more ambitious project as compared to West Ham and the Hammers will have to work hard to beat their rivals to the player’s signature.

