West Ham and Newcastle linked with Omar Colley

Sampdoria defender Omar Colley has been linked with a move to England this summer.

As per reports (h/t sportwitness), the 27-year-old is thought to be on Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham’s radar.





It is believed that the player is willing to move if he can make a step up in terms of quality. Both West Ham and Newcastle could prove to be ideal destinations for the defender.

Colley has done well in the Serie A and a move to the Premier League would give him the opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger platform.

The player is valued at €15m and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Newcastle or West Ham come forward with an offer in the coming weeks.

Both clubs could use some defensive depth and Colley wouldn’t be a bad option.

Moyes needs to bring in a quality partner for Diop and the Sampdoria ace could be the ideal fit.

As for Newcastle, Bruce needs to upgrade on the out-of-form Swiss defender Fabian Schar. Colley will add depth and provide some much-needed competition to their current set of defenders.

It will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old ends up eventually.