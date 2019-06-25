West Ham and Leicester would benefit having Mitrovic in attack

West Ham United are on the hunt for a new striker this summer after releasing Andy Carroll and selling Lucas Perez to Alaves. Manuel Pellegrini has little in the way of viable backup for Marko Arnautovic as Javier Hernandez wants to leave and Jordan Hugill could be surplus to requirements after making only three appearances since joining 18 months ago.
Leicester are also short in attack after releasing Shinji Okazaki. Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled for form and playing time and may be pushed down the pecking order if the Foxes can identify a centre-forward to compete with Jamie Vardy. West Ham and Leicester have both been linked with Aleksandar Mitrovic and should consider returning for the £60k-per-week Fulham man.
The 24-year-old joined the Cottagers on loan from Newcastle in January 2018 and turned the move permanent in July. He’s made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 27 goals. Despite Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League last season, Mitrovic contributed 14 goals and has attracted interest from a number of top-flight clubs.
It’s hard to see him staying the Championship next season so a move away from Craven Cottage looks on the cards. Whether he’ll join West Ham or Leicester this summer remains to be seen, however.
