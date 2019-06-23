West Ham and Leicester should wait until January to bid for McGinn

West Ham United and Leicester City have been recently linked with a move for John McGinn and are likely to fail in their pursuit for the Aston Villa midfielder as talks have begun over a new long-term deal to keep him at Villa Park. The interested Premier League duo should instead wait until January, as Villa’s position in the table could affect players’ movements.
McGinn, like Grealish, was outstanding for the Claret and Blues in 2018/19 and could move to a bigger club in the future, but he appears committed to staying for Villa’s first season back in the Premier League. If the club were struggling by January, however, McGinn and co. might be open to agreeing a deal that would see them switching clubs the following summer.
Leicester need a midfielder as Vicente Iborra left for Villarreal in January, Nampalys Mendy has struggled for playing time, Daniel Amartey spent the second-half of last season injured while Adrien Silva and Matty James struggled for playing time in 2018/19 and may be offloaded.
As for West Ham, Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez spent the majority of last season injured while Pedro Obiang wasn’t a regular in 2018/19 – 12 Premier League starts. It’s hard to see Dean Smith letting McGinn leave mid-season, however, as keeping the £23k-per-week midfielder could be key to Villa avoiding relegation.
West Ham and Leicester stand a better chance of agreeing a deal with the Midlands club in January if McGinn could spend the remainder of the campaign at Villa Park and move on when the 2019/20 season finishes.
