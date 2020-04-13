Blog Columns Site News West Ham and Everton target Ola Aina available on a bargain

13 April, 2020

Torino defender Ola Aina has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton this summer.

As per Calciomercato (translated by Sportwitness), the Italian club won’t accept anything less than €10m for the player.

Aina was initially valued at around €18m and if West Ham or Everton could sign him for €10m, it would be a massive bargain for them.

The former Chelsea player can play in both full-back positions and Everton/West Ham could use someone like that.

West Ham, in particular, need to improve their full-back options. With Zabaleta on his way out, they are left with Fredericks as their only right-back option.

Aina has shown his quality in Serie A and he could be an upgrade on Fredericks next season.

The 23-year-old player is thought to be keen on a return to London as well. He wants to be closer to his family and that could give West Ham the edge over Everton.

Having said that, Everton have a more exciting project and a world-class manager in charge.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up. He is likely to be tempted if the Premier League duo come calling with a concrete offer in the coming months.

