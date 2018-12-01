West Ham and Everton target Gabriel Barbosa available for transfer

Inter Milan are prepared to sell the Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa.
According to Daily Mail, the striker is available for transfer and the Italians could sanction a move for £18million.
The report adds that Everton and West Ham are interested in the player.
After struggling to make his mark in Serie A, Gabriel Barbosa returned to Brazil on a loan spell. He has regained his form and confidence since then.
The highly-rated forward has scored 22 goals this season and he could prove to be a superb signing for West Ham or Everton.
Inter Milan already have the likes of Icardi and Martinez on their books and therefore they will not be able to accommodate him anymore.
Everton should do everything in their power to sign the player. Silva is missing a goalscorer right now and Gabigol could be the final piece of the puzzle for him.
The Toffees have improved their defense and midfield significantly with the signings of Gomes, Mina, Zouma and Digne. They need to add more goals to the side now.
The Brazilian has proven himself with Santos and he deserves another chance to showcase his talent in Europe. For the price mentioned, he could prove to be a massive bargain.