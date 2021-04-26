West Ham and Crystal Palace want to sign Maksimovic

West Ham United have been linked with quite a few defenders in recent weeks and the latest name linked with a move to the London club is that of Nikola Maksimovic from Napoli.

The 29-year-old centre back is set to leave the Italian club in the summer and the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are thought to be keen on him as per Area Napoli.

David Moyes could certainly use some defensive reinforcements in the summer and Maksimovic could be an upgrade on the likes of Craig Dawson next season.

Apparently, Crystal Palace are serious about signing the player as well.

The 29-year-old has proven his quality in the Italian League with Napoli and he should be able to adapt to English football as well.

The defender is at the peak of his career right now and he has the experience and quality to improve the likes of West Ham and Palace considerably.

The Hammers have done well in the Premier League this season but they have been vulnerable at the back and signing a quality centre back could help Moyes’ side improve next season.

Maksimovic will be a free agent at the end of this season and therefore he’s unlikely to an expensive addition. It could prove to be a smart investment for both Premier League clubs if they can sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Read: West Ham keen on 24-yr-old Premier League defender