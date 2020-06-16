West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on Morgan Sanson

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.

As per France Football (via Sportwitness), West Ham could return for their long term target this summer.





Sanson was close to joining the Hammers last year and West Ham could make their move again if the player is made available.

The 25-year-old is a technically gifted playmaker who will add more creativity to Moyes’s midfield.

For the right price, he would be a superb addition for West Ham.

Similarly, Crystal Palace could use a creator like him in their side as well.

It will be interesting to see which of the two Premier League clubs make an offer for Sanson first.

The midfielder is likely to consider a move to the Premier League if a good offer comes along. Furthermore, Marseille are thought to be under pressure to recoup some money through sales.

One issue with the transfer is that neither club can provide European football to Sanson and the player might be keen on that.

Marseille can offer him Champions League football next season.

It remains to be seen how the transfer saga unfolds in next few months. Marseille’s desire to sell could be the key to this transfer.