West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on Aaron Ramsey

West Ham and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Juventus and the Italian club are looking to cash in on him.





According to reports (h/t HITC), the Italian giants are set to demand around £22m for the central midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of West Ham and Palace are willing to shell out that kind of money for them Welshman.

Ramsey would add creativity and goals to the West ham midfield and he could prove to be a superb signing for the Hammers.

However, his £400,000 a week wages could prove to be a massive problem for his suitors. The midfielder will have to take a pay cut in order to return to the Premier League this summer.

West Ham could really use that extra bit of creativity in their midfield next season and they should look to make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition.

Ramsey was a star for Arsenal in the Premier League and he shouldn’t need too much time to settle in. He could make an immediate impact for the Hammers next season if he joins them.