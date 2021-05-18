West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on Aaron Ramsey

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old has failed to establish himself as a key player for the Italian side over the last two seasons and he has scored just six goals in 64 appearances.





The former Arsenal player struggled to adapt to Maurizio Sarri’s system and he is now struggling to hold down a regular starting berth under Andrea Pirlo as well.

With just two years left on his contract, it is hardly a surprise that Juventus want to cash in on the 31-year-old midfielder.

According to Calciomercato, the midfielder earns around €7 million per season and he is proving to be a burden for the Italian club.

Apparently, the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on the player but his wages could be a problem for any potential suitor.

Ramsey was an exceptional player for Arsenal in the Premier League and a return to his comfort zone might be able to help him rebuild his confidence and form.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of West Ham or Palace are keen on bringing him back to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Hammers could secure Europa League football next season and that would certainly give them an edge over Crystal Palace in the transfer chase.

SL View: Ideal partner for Rice and Soucek?

The Hammers could definitely use a goalscoring midfielder and Ramsey could prove to be a quality short term addition to David Moyes midfield.

The likes of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are quality players but Ramsey adds a different skill set to the West Ham midfield.

The Welshman will add craft and imagination along with goals. Furthermore, he knows the Premier League well and he might be able to make an instant impact if he moves to the London club.

Read: West Ham keen on 19-goal striker this summer.