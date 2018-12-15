West Ham and Celtic launch enquiry for Everton midfielder Tom Davies

According to reports from The Daily Mail, West Ham and Celtic have made an enquiry about the availability of Everton midfielder Tom Davies ahead of the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old has not played a minute in the Premier League since coming off in the 2-1 win at Leicester on October 6. His lack of playing time in recent weeks has seen the Hammers and the Hoops registering an interest in signing him.
The report claims that Lee Congerton, Celtic’s Director of Football, was especially keen to take him to Parkhead.
However, Everton manager Marco Silva has no intention of letting the youngster go during the January transfer window.
Silva said when asked about the potential exit for Davies: “No way. Impossible. No way. Tom is part of our squad. He is an important player for me and an important player for us as a club. He is the present and the future of our club.”
Good move for West Ham and Celtic
Davies is a fantastic young talent, who brings energy and pace in the middle of the park. He would be a superb addition to the squad.
With the future of Scott Brown in doubt, he would particularly be a welcome addition for the Bhoys.
Chances of transfer?
Unlikely. Silva has made it clear that Davies will play a key part in his system. He will certainly get games during the busy festive period, and losing him even on a temporary deal would be a big mistake.
If his situation doesn’t improve from now till the end of the season, then Celtic or West Ham have a slight chance of a deal, but right now they have to look for options elsewhere.