West Ham and Celtic keen on Ben Davies

West Ham are interested in signing the Preston North End defender Ben Davies.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have made contact over signing the defender who is a target for Celtic as well.





It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can sign the 25-year-old this week.

West Ham have been linked with quite a few defenders this summer and they have signed Craig Dawson from Watford earlier today.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up for Ben Davies and it will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old agrees to join the Hammers if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

Davies has done well in the championship for Bristol and he seems ready for the step up to the Premier League.

He has the quality to be a very useful player for David Moyes this season.

Similarly, a move to Celtic would be superb for the player as well. The Scottish giants can offer him regular first team football and he will be able to play in Europe as well.

Ajer has been linked with a move away and it seems that Davies could be his replacement.