West Ham and Arsenal join the race for Takehiro Tomiyasu

Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer but it appears that the likes of Arsenal and West Ham United have now joined the race as well.

According to reports via Cuorirosso Blu, the two clubs are trying to assess the situation regarding the Japanese international.

The 22-year-old could prove to be a useful addition for both clubs next season.

Tomiyasu is naturally a right-sided centre back but he can slot in as a full-back as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers and the Gunners.

West Ham need to add more depth to their back four and the Japanese international seems like an ideal fit for them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have already signed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to splash out on another defender.

That said, Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the London club and Tomiyasu could be an option for the Gunners to replace the Spaniard.

Tottenham have recently completed the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta and time will tell whether they are keen on adding another defender to their ranks.

Whoever ends up signing the 22-year-old Japanese international could have a useful utility man on their hands.

Read: West Ham have submitted a bid for 24-year-old target.