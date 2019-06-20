West Ham agree terms with Maxi Gomez

West Ham have been linked with a move for Maxi Gomez for a while now.
According to a report from Fichajes (translated by SportWitness), the Hammers have now agreed on personal terms with the Uruguayan forward.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Celta Vigo now.
Manuel Pellegrini needs to sign a quality striker this summer and Gomez would be a superb addition. He scored 13 goals for Celta last season.
He has already proven himself in La Liga with Celta Vigo and he might be up for a challenge in the Premier League now.
Celta will not want to sell a key player for cheap and West Ham might have to trigger his release clause which is around €50m (£44m).
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. The Londoners certainly have the financial muscle to pull this off but it might affect their plans for the other positions.
They have already spent £24m on Pablo Fornals and they will need to improve their defensive options as well.
The 22-year-old La Liga striker has the talent to transform West Ham’s attack and if they decide to break the bank for him, it could be worth it in the end.