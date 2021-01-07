West Ham agree €22.5m fee with Ajax for Sebastien Haller

West Ham United have agreed a €22.5 million fee with Ajax for Sebastien Haller.

According to the Athletic, the player still needs to agree on personal terms with the Dutch outfit and he is expected to sign a four-and-a-half year contract with the club.





The player has apparently undergone his medical in Amsterdam earlier today and there were no quarantine issues.

The striker arrived in the Premier League with a big reputation and West Ham spent €45 million on him.

The 26-year-old was quite impressive in the Bundesliga in his final season with Eintracht Frankfurt and he managed to score 20 goals in all competitions for the German side.

Haller has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and West Ham’s style of play did not suit him either

Ajax are a more possession-based team who love to play free-flowing attacking football and that could suit Haller. It will be interesting to see if he can resurrect his career with regular first-team football in Amsterdam.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to establish himself as a regular in the Ivory Coast national team and the move away from West Ham could prove to be a superb decision for him.

Haller scored seven goals for West Ham in the Premier League last season and he has seven goals in all competitions so far this year.

He has managed to show glimpses of his true quality at West Ham from time to time and it remains to be seen whether he can regain his consistency in the Eredivisie.

Haller has played in Holland before with FC Utrecht and he managed to score 51 goals in his three seasons at the club.

He should be able to adapt to Dutch football quickly and make an immediate impact for Ajax.