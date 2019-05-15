West Ham agree deal to sell Reece Oxford

West Ham have agreed on a deal to sell Reece Oxford this summer.
According to Sky Sports, German club Augsburg will pay £3 million for the talented young defender.
Oxford hasn’t managed to impress Pellegrini at West Ham and he isn’t a regular starter at the club. Moving on makes the perfect sense for him at this stage of his career.
He needs to play regularly in order to fulfill his potential and West Ham won’t be able to provide him with that opportunity.
He has two years left on his deal but the player has not played for West Ham since January 2018.
At one point, Oxford was regarded as one of the best young talents in the country. However, his progress has stalled and he needs to recapture his confidence and form now.
Augsburg are now looking to agree on personal terms with the player.
Oxford joined the German club on loan earlier this year and he managed to impress the manager Martin Schmidt.
He will be looking to continue his development with regular football in the Bundesliga next season.
Oxford knows the Bundesliga well. He has played there with Borussia Monchengladbach as well.