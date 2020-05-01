West Ham ace Michail Antonio trolls Tottenham

West Ham ace Michail Antonio has trolled Tottenham during a Q & A session with the club’s official website.
Antonio was asked to name his favourite stadium and explain the reason behind his choice.
The versatile West Ham star picked the new Tottenham stadium as his favourite and his reasoning was that he was the first player to score there and he is part of their history books now.
When asked about his favourite stadium, he said: “The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, because I’m in the history books there”.
West Ham managed to beat Tottenham 1-0 back in April last year. It was the first game at Spurs’ new £1billion arena.
The outcome is not something the Tottenham fans would want to look back at with fond memories but one can hardly blame a rival player for trolling them about it.
Tottenham spent a lot of money on a new stadium and it will be interesting to see how that helps them commercially in the future. Spurs needed a bigger arena to improve their revenues and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to end Tottenham’s quest for silverware in their new stadium soon.
Meanwhile, Michail Antonio also lavished praise on rival players like Thierry Henry and Eden Hazard during the Q & A session.
The West Ham star added that Dmitri Payet is the best player he has played with.