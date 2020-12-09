West Ham United 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

The West Ham United kits for the 20-21 season celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary with a classic design and intricate details.

The kits from Umbro manage to deliver a modern feel while holding on to the club’s traditions and paying a tribute to the great West Ham teams of the past.





West Ham United 20/21 Home Kit

The West Ham United home shirt for the 20-21 season is predominantly claret melange in colour with blue sleeves and a blue crew neck collar.

The club and sponsor logos are blue in colour and the home kit is completed with white shorts and socks.

West Ham United 20/21 Away Kit

The away kit for the 20-21 season has been named as the ‘West Ham United commemorative 125th anniversary Umbro away kit’ and it is a throwback to the club’s golden period during the 1960s.

The away shirt is Vista blue in colour with two claret bands and is completed with Vista blue shorts and socks.

West Ham United 20/21 Third Kit

West Ham United’s third kit for this season has a black and gold colour scheme with golden logos and black/gold shorts and socks.

