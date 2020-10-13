West Bromwich Albion tipped to sign Karlan Grant before Friday’s deadline

West Bromwich Albion are close to securing an agreement to sign Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town, a report from Football Insider claims.

The 24-year-old has been one of the Baggies’ top targets this summer and manager Slaven Bilic has already confirmed the interest in the forward.





Earlier this month, it was reported that the Baggies were in advanced talks with the Terriers and they could finalise a loan deal before Friday’s domestic transfer deadline.

It is now revealed that the west Midlands outfit have made the breakthrough in the negotiations and they are likely to sign Grant on loan with the obligation to buy.

The Terriers were initially hoping to gain around £16m from the sale of Grant and it appears that the Baggies are willing to pay a similar fee at the end of the season.

Grant enjoyed his best-ever season last term where he registered 19 goals and four assists from 44 appearances for the Terriers across all competitions.

He was equally productive from both the left-wing and centre-forward positions and will boost the Baggies’ relegation survival prospects, suppose he joins them.

The Baggies have secured just one point from their opening four Premier League games of the campaign where they have conceded a staggering 13 goals.

In the offensive point of view, they have fared decently with five goals scored, but will need more firepower in order to stay clear of the relegation battle.

The arrival of Grant will provide them another quality option in the final third and it will be interesting to see whether he can make his mark in the top-flight.

