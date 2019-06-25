West Bromwich Albion technical director says Oliver Burke won’t be going back to Celtic

West Bromwich Albion forward Oliver Burke spent the second-half of last season on loan at Celtic, scoring four times in 19 appearances.
However, majority of his playing minutes came under erstwhile boss Brendan Rodgers as Neil Lennon overlooked him most of the time.
The English side have now decided not to send him on another loan to Celtic as a result, with technical director Luke Dowling declaring the 22-year-old won’t be nearing Paradise Park again with the current manager in charge.
Burke cost West Brom £15 million upon his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2017, but he has struggled to live up to the expectations despite earlier comparisons with Gareth Bale.
The Scotland international showed flashes of his quality at Celtic, but it doesn’t seem Lennon is a fan, and the Hoops will probably not be seeking to have him back on loan him for next season.
The manager is planning to boost his squad as the Parkhead outfit look to make it four domestic trebles in a row next season, and they are expected to make enough quality recruitment this summer.
If Burke was on their wishlist, they have to cross his name off it as West Brom aren’t looking forward to doing business with them as long as Lennon is in charge.