Blog Competitions English Championship West Bromwich Albion fans react to Dwight Gayle display vs QPR on Twitter

West Bromwich Albion fans react to Dwight Gayle display vs QPR on Twitter

19 August, 2018 English Championship, West Brom


West Brom sent a statement to the rest of Championship after they demolished Queens Park Rangers 7-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

It was a great all round performance from the Baggies who have now won two back to back Championship games. The confidence in the team is growing with key players making crucial contributions.

Matt Philips scored twice, Jay Rodriguez scored two penalties, Kieran Gibbs, Hal Robson-Kanu grabbed one each while Dwight Gayle registered his first goal for the Baggies.

The Baggies fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Gayle’s performance, and they were very impressed with what they saw.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Baggies fans on Twitter:

The 27-year-old joined the Baggies this summer on loan as a part of the deal that saw Salomon Rondon moving to St James’ Park. Gayle has always been a natural goal scorer and has proven goalscoring record at this level.

He was superb during the game, and could have added a few more to his tally. He terrorised the QPR defence throughout the game, and won three penalties for his fellow teammates.

Steven Thompson raves about Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Chris Sutton comments on Alfredo Morelos' performance vs Kilmarnock

About The Author

johnblake