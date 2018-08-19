West Bromwich Albion fans react to Dwight Gayle display vs QPR on Twitter

West Brom sent a statement to the rest of Championship after they demolished Queens Park Rangers 7-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
It was a great all round performance from the Baggies who have now won two back to back Championship games. The confidence in the team is growing with key players making crucial contributions.
Matt Philips scored twice, Jay Rodriguez scored two penalties, Kieran Gibbs, Hal Robson-Kanu grabbed one each while Dwight Gayle registered his first goal for the Baggies.
The Baggies fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Gayle’s performance, and they were very impressed with what they saw.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Baggies fans on Twitter:
Dwight Gayle constantly terrorises defenders, never gives up and has a natural hunger and passion for the game. As soon as he came on at Forest you could see the difference he made. He is what we have been crying out for for a very long time. Love him #wba
— Louise Hickman (@Loubiewba) August 19, 2018
Any1 who finishes above yous gets promoted in my opinion. Some squad and the ice-ing on the cake with Dwight Gayle. Hard to see any1 getting more goals this season. Maybe Jay Rodriguez
— Jason LUFC (@jasonoflynn11) August 19, 2018
WBA. Jake Livermore finally putting in a performance, Gayle outstanding with work rate and effort whiz brought us at least 3 of the 7 goals, Barnes is class and needs a permanent deal. Defence needs work but if our attack kicks on at least we’ll have time to improve at the back.
— Patrick (@pmeddz) August 19, 2018
Watching the West Brom v QPR highlights. Gayle, Rodriguez and Phillips are all looking unbelievable. Those three will fire them back to the PL. #WBA
— Liam Brady (@Brady15x) August 19, 2018
Just revisiting the highlights. What positive chemistry on display between the players! A pipe dream I’m sure, but my goodness, securing Barnes and Gayle on permanents would be just fantastic business. One to revisit when we secure promotion, eh? 😉 #WBA
— Gaz Sloane (@MechaPangolin) August 18, 2018
Gayle, just good to see him get off the mark after all his good work and movement up top #wba
— Gaz (@GazPodmorePT) August 18, 2018
The 27-year-old joined the Baggies this summer on loan as a part of the deal that saw Salomon Rondon moving to St James’ Park. Gayle has always been a natural goal scorer and has proven goalscoring record at this level.
He was superb during the game, and could have added a few more to his tally. He terrorised the QPR defence throughout the game, and won three penalties for his fellow teammates.