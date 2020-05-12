West Bromwich Albion could compete with Tottenham Hotspur for Vedat Muriqi’s signature

Championship side West Bromwich Albion could compete with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Vedat Muriqi during the next transfer window, a report from Aksam claims.
Muriqi joined Fenerbahce from Çaykur Rizespor last summer and he has since impressed for the Istanbul outfit, contributing 15 goals and six assists from 28 appearances in all competitions.
Over the past few weeks, Spurs have been mentioned as the prime candidates to land his services during the summer but Aksam reports that they could face competition from Slaven Bilic’s side.
It is added that Bilic remains a keen admirer of the Kosovo international and will prioritise the striker’s transfer, should the Baggies seal promotion to the Premier League next term.
The west Midlands outfit could be prepared to pay around £17.6m (€20m) for the centre-forward, though Fenerbahce are likely to demand at least £22m (€25m) to sanction the player’s departure.
Muriqi has the physical attributes which are suited for the Premier League but besides that, he has impressive finishing abilities and can also link-up efficiently in the final third.
Tottenham have lacked the presence of a dominating striker, who can lead the line in the absence of Kane and Muriqi could be the perfect back-up option for the England international.
However, a move to the Baggies could also be a tempting prospect, given he would be guaranteed a starting spot which may not necessarily be the case under Jose Mourinho.
The Baggies are currently second in the Championship and they look in a good position to secure automatic promotion to the top-flight, given they are six points ahead of third-placed Fulham.
Still, nothing is sorted at the moment and Bilic will be hoping that his team can retain their focus when the season eventually resumes after the suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.
