West Bromwich Albion considering loan move for Islam Slimani

West Bromwich Albion are considering a loan move for Leicester City’s Islam Slimani as they aim to bolster their squad with a new striker before the deadline, The Telegraph reports.

The Baggies have made an inauspicious return to the top-flight this term and they are winless in their opening three league games.





However, they have impressed in the offensive point of view with five goals and three of those came in the hard-fought 3-3 draw against Chelsea last weekend.

Still, manager Slaven Bilic is eyeing a new striker and of late, the club have been linked with an initial loan move for Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant.

The west Midlands outfit have yet to make the breakthrough in the negotiations and it is reported that Slimani is an alternative choice to boost the striking department.

Slimani has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons away from Leicester on loan with Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and AS Monaco respectively.

He impressed for Monaco last term with nine goals and seven assists from 19 outings, but they could not afford a permanent deal amid the financial impact of COVID-19.

The Baggies are weighing up a possible loan move for Slimani, but the Foxes want his permanent exit, given his contract expires in nine months’ time.

Slimani has limited experience in the Premier League with just 39 appearances, but he has bagged a decent tally of eight goals and six assists.

The 32-year-old has not earned consistent playing time to prove himself and the Baggies could offer him the assurance of regular first-team football.

It will be interesting to see whether they can find a suitable agreement with the Foxes.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com