West Bromwich Albion close to landing Karlan Grant on loan

West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant on loan with the option to buy, a report from Football Insider claims.

Earlier last week, Baggies boss Slaven Bilic confirmed the interest in signing Grant and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani, but the club won’t be able to recruit the latter this summer.





The international transfer window closed on Monday night and the top-flight sides are only allowed to trade with EFL teams in the domestic-only window which closes on October 16.

Hence, the west Midlands outfit can only sign one of their targets in Grant and it is reported that they have made the breakthrough in the negotiations.

Huddersfield have been looking for a fee between £16m and £18m for Grant, but they have not received any suitable offers close to their price tag.

It was reported last month that the Baggies could propose to sign him on loan for £5m with the option to buy for £13m, suppose they avoid top-flight relegation.

It appears that they have finally convinced the Terriers into such kind of a deal and are on course to sign the forward before next week’s domestic transfer deadline.

The Baggies have bagged just one point from their opening four games of the season, but they have fared decently in the attack with five goals.

However, three of those came in a single outing against Chelsea and there is definitely the need for another quality striker to boost their survival hopes.

Grant is capable of playing in both the left-wing and centre-forward positions and he will be a valuable asset for the side with his versatility.

He has no part for the Terriers this term amid his desire to move on. The 23-year-old scored 19 goals from 43 Championship appearances last season.

