West Bromwich Albion aiming to sign Karlan Grant on an initial loan deal

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Championship side Huddersfield Town over the potential signing of Karlan Grant this summer, Express and Star reports.

The Baggies have experienced a tough start on their return to the Premier League and they have accumulated only one point from their opening three games.





While their defence has been a let-down, they have impressed in an attacking point of view with five goals and three of those came in the hard-fought 3-3 draw against Chelsea.

Despite this, manager Slaven Bilic is on the hunt for a new forward addition to the squad and it is reported that the Baggies are continuing their pursuit of Grant.

Grant impressed during the 2019/2020 campaign for the Terriers where he contributed 19 goals and four assists from 43 Championship appearances.

The 23-year-old caught the eye playing in both the left-wing and striker positions and he could be a quality option for the Baggies in case the regulars fail to perform.

Huddersfield were initially hoping to sell Grant for a fee between £16m and £18m, but they may be tempted to accept a temporary deal with no gate receipts likely for the rest of the year.

The Baggies are willing to offer a significant loan fee of around £5m for the forward with the obligation to buy for £13m next summer, if they avoid relegation from the top-flight.

Grant has not played any part for the Terriers in the Championship this term as they expect him to pursue a fresh challenge before the transfer deadline.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com