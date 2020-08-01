West Brom’s Charlie Austin responds to Aston Villa star Jack Grealish’s tweet

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has responded to Aston Villa star Jack Grealish’s post on Twitter.

Grealish, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has posted a picture of him with fingers in his two ears.





The tweet from the 24-year-old comes amid speculation on his future, with Sky Sports reporting that Arsenal are interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, Villa will not sell Grealish for anything less than £80 million.

Austin has responded to Grealish’s post on Twitter, as shown below:

We have spoken about this 😂👀👀 — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) July 31, 2020

Stats

Villa staved off the dreaded drop to the Championship only on the final day of the Premier League season, and Grealish has played a huge role.

According to WhoScored, the attacker made 36 appearances in the league for Dean Smith’s side this past season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process.

West Brom will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

Austin made 18 starts and 16 appearances in the league for the Baggies this past season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Both Villa and West Brom are likely to be fighting for survival in the Premier League next season.