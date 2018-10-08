West Brom will have Championship’s best attacking set up if they sign Bradley Dack

West Bromwich Albion have one of the best-attacking setups in the Championship this season.
And they could have one of the most exciting attacking set-ups ever assembled if they sign Bradley Dack from Blackburn Rovers.
The Baggies have scored 31 goals in 12 matches so far, and are already the top scorers in the division by some distance.
The likes of Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle have been scoring freely, while Harvey Barnes has complemented them by chipping in goals from midfield.
On top of that, if they sign Dack, they will be a massive force to reckon with. The Baggies, in theory, will have one of the scariest attacks in the Championship.
According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (07/2018 – page 60), West Brom are considering making a move for Dack who would cost in the region of £20m.
While Blackburn will be reluctant to sell their prized asset, and West Brom may find it hard to dish out such a hefty transfer fee, the Baggies may just seal their promotion if they complete the transfer.
Already they have a mighty attacking set-up with which rival teams are struggling to cope, and if they can add Dack to their side, they will be simply unstoppable.