West Brom manager Darren Moore is delighted with Dwight Gayle

West Brom manager Darren Moore is delighted to have signed Dwight Gayle this summer.
28-year-old Gayle arrived at the Hawthorns on loan earlier this month in a deal which saw Salomon Rondon move to Newcastle for the season.
Although he struggled in the top-flight last season, Gayle has extensive experience at the Championship level. He is a proven goal scorer in the second tier of English football.
During the 2016-17 season, he smashed 23 goals in just 32 appearances for his side. His goals helped Newcastle clinch the Championship title and the magpies were promoted to the Premier League.
WBA have signed Gayle in order to help the club win back their Premier League status.
The on-loan Newcastle striker has already managed to open his goal account for the season. He scored his side’s fourth goal on Saturday during the Baggies’ 7-1 thumping of QPR.
Gayle is certainly a player the Baggies fans can look forward to.
He brings experience, maturity and a proven track record to the side.
Moore told Express and Star: “All the games he’s been involved in, he’s been in the thick of the action in terms of winning penalties, and hitting the post at Forest,”
“He’s always a threat to the opposition. That’s a sign of a good striker, when you’re always a threat and always in the game.
“He won two penalties and scored a goal (against QPR), worked tirelessly for the team and got a standing ovation and rightly so. He’s definitely added to the squad.”