West Brom join race for Jesse Lingard

West Bromwich Albion have become the latest Premier League club to express their interest in taking Manchester United man Jesse Lingard on loan, reports Sky Sports.

The Englishman came through the academy at Man Utd. After loan spells at Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County, he finally got his chance at the Red Devils, making his debut for the club in the 2014/15 season.





Since then, he has made 210 appearances in all competitions for Man Utd, scoring 33 goals. This form has earned him 24 caps for England, playing as a regular starter in Gareth Southgate’s side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

However, the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek have caused Lingard to fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford. He is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season, being limited to just three outings in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. As a result, he has lost his place in the England squad.

Lingard has been strongly linked with a loan move away from Man Utd this January, with the likes of Sheffield United and West Ham United named as potential suitors. Now Sky Sports are reporting that West Brom are also interested in the midfielder.

West Brom are currently in 19th place in the Premier League, six points from safety. The Baggies need to add some attacking threat to their side, given that only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer this term.

However, Sky specify that a move for Lingard is unlikely, with his wages being a major stumbling block. The report claims that a switch to the Hawthorns will only happen in Man Utd heavily subsidise the deal, which is improbable.

Meanwhile, West Ham look like the most likely candidates for Lingard’s services.