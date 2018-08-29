Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Brom fans react to Nacer Chadli potential exit report

West Brom fans react to Nacer Chadli potential exit report

29 August, 2018 English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours, West Brom


According to reports from The Telegraph, Belgium winger Nacer Chadli is keen to leave West Bromwich Albion before Friday’s deadline.

The 29-year-old joined the Baggies in 2016 for a club record transfer of £18 million, but he has failed to justify his price tag.

He informed the club in July that he wanted to leave. The report claims that he is growing increasingly frustrated with the prospect of staying at the Hawthorns.

Chadli, who shone for Belgium during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, doesn’t want to remain in the Championship. He is keen to quit Albion after the Baggies were relegated to the Championship and has 48 hours left until Friday’s European loan deadline to find an escape route.

The Telegraph claims that the former Tottenham winger’s wages have been cut down to around £40,000 a week after relegation. Chadli is yet to make an appearance under Darren Moore this season.

Albion will consider selling him permanently. However, they are reluctant to agree to a loan deal, even if it comes with a guaranteed option to buy.

Majority of West Brom fans want the club to sell him. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Man City consider Neves who Jose wants at Man Utd, director held talks with agent
Aston Villa fans react to Andre Green loan exit report

About The Author

johnblake