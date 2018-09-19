Blog Competitions English Championship West Brom fans react to Harvey Barnes display vs Bristol City

West Brom fans react to Harvey Barnes display vs Bristol City

19 September, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, West Brom


West Bromwich Albion moved to third in the Championship table after winning 4-2 against Bristol City on Tuesday night.

The Robins had 23 shots on goal in an adventurous away display but the Baggies were clinical in front of goal.

Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Baggies from the spot when Dwight Gayle was brought down by Adam Webster in the box.

Gayle doubled the lead following a swift move on the counter, and Rodriguez added another – his sixth goal of the season – from close range to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.

Harvey Barnes was magical throughout the game and deservedly got his name on the scoresheet to put the game beyond doubt.

The 20-year-old midfielder who joined the Baggies on loan from Leicester in the summer was superb during the game, and West Brom fans are simply drooling over his performance.

Many West Brom fans have claimed that he is better than Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, while there are others who feel he is one of the best young talents in the country.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

