West Brom fans react to Harvey Barnes display vs Bristol City

West Bromwich Albion moved to third in the Championship table after winning 4-2 against Bristol City on Tuesday night.
The Robins had 23 shots on goal in an adventurous away display but the Baggies were clinical in front of goal.
Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Baggies from the spot when Dwight Gayle was brought down by Adam Webster in the box.
Gayle doubled the lead following a swift move on the counter, and Rodriguez added another – his sixth goal of the season – from close range to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.
Harvey Barnes was magical throughout the game and deservedly got his name on the scoresheet to put the game beyond doubt.
The 20-year-old midfielder who joined the Baggies on loan from Leicester in the summer was superb during the game, and West Brom fans are simply drooling over his performance.
Many West Brom fans have claimed that he is better than Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, while there are others who feel he is one of the best young talents in the country.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
You’re actually unreal for your age, keep it up all season and you’ll have many clubs after you, hopefully we are one of them! 🙂
— Liam (@GxyIe) September 18, 2018
You are something else laddy. Absolute pleasure watching you week in week out tearing teams apart. We might only have you for one season but by god you won’t be forgotten in a hurry. What. A. Player. 😍
— Matt (@MutleyyWBA) September 18, 2018
Harvey Barnes could find space in a single bed with Gemma Collins
— Brad Smith (@BradSmith_24) September 18, 2018
Harvey Barnes > Jack Grealish
This kid is absolutely different class!!#coyb
— Jay Andrews (@JayAndrews_) September 18, 2018
Jack Grealish has pictures of Harvey Barnes on his wall.
— Ryan (@RyanPGlasgow) September 19, 2018
Harvey Barnes is better than jack grealish don’t @ me
— Joe (@JoeDunn_97) September 19, 2018
I heard that Jack Grealish wears Harvey Barnes pyjamas 👀#wba
— Ryan (@RyPricey) September 18, 2018
Harvey Barnes>Jack Grealish, fact.
— Joebell (@joebell45) September 18, 2018
Harvey Barnes is already head and shoulders better than grealish, the kid is 100% going to be an England star
— Nath (@NateOJackson) September 18, 2018