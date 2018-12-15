West Brom fans react to Gareth Barry display vs Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Gareth Barry’s performance against Sheffield United.
The Baggies jumped to third in the Championship table after winning 2-1 against the Blades on Friday night. Former Premier League players – Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs – scored for the Baggies as they came from behind to seal all three points.
David McGoldrick’s neat finish in the 12th minute gave United the lead, but the Baggies restored parity when Barry scored in the 41st minute with Harvey Barnes the architect of the equaliser. Gibbs drilled in from 10 yards out in the 71st minute to complete the comeback.
Barry, 37, who won Premier League title with Manchester City, played in the World Cup, and has a record 653 Premier League appearances, has proved once again that age is just a number.
He marked his 857th senior game following his appearance last night. West Brom fans are very pleased with his performance, and many hailed him as a top class player.
Can we all just take a minute to appreciate Mr Gareth Barry – he was bloody superb last night 💙
— Nikki ╪ 🦋 🍄 ☂🐬 (@nikkiwba) December 15, 2018
Gareth Barry amazing
— 🇧🇷 (@DixieDean28) December 15, 2018
That second half performance was quality💪🏼, Gareth Barry was class tonight! #WBA
— ” (@_JoshBenson) December 15, 2018
Gareth Barry proving how good he is tonight. Without him tonight would be a total different story won us the game with his defensive and attacking displays tonight #wba
— dylan ashmore (@WBADyl) December 14, 2018
For a bloke that is so limited as a footballer Gareth Barry has done ridiculously well to have the careee he has
— Ad (@adroberts_adam) December 14, 2018
As expected Gareth Barry class once again for @WBA tonight. Simplicity, knowledge, awareness, passing 👌🏼#football
— Ryan Amoo (@Ryanamoo) December 14, 2018
Top class Gareth Barry #wba
— Jason Wheeler (@lebouf1976) December 14, 2018