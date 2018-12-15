Blog Competitions English Championship West Brom fans react to Gareth Barry display vs Sheffield United

15 December, 2018 English Championship, West Brom


West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Gareth Barry’s performance against Sheffield United.

The Baggies jumped to third in the Championship table after winning 2-1 against the Blades on Friday night. Former Premier League players – Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs – scored for the Baggies as they came from behind to seal all three points.

David McGoldrick’s neat finish in the 12th minute gave United the lead, but the Baggies restored parity when Barry scored in the 41st minute with Harvey Barnes the architect of the equaliser. Gibbs drilled in from 10 yards out in the 71st minute to complete the comeback.

Barry, 37, who won Premier League title with Manchester City, played in the World Cup, and has a record 653 Premier League appearances, has proved once again that age is just a number.

He marked his 857th senior game following his appearance last night. West Brom fans are very pleased with his performance, and many hailed him as a top class player.

