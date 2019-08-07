West Brom close to signing Grady Diangana from West Ham on loan

According to BBC Sports journalist David Ornstein, West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Grady Diangana from West Ham on loan.
A host of clubs including Derby County registered interest in signing the exciting young attacker. However, the Baggies have moved ahead of other rivals, and are set to sign him on loan.
West Brom are close to completing the signing of midfielder Grady Diangana on a season-long loan from West Ham. #WBA beat off interest in the England youth international from a host of clubs, most notably Derby #DCFC. Diangana made 21 appearances for #WHU last term, scoring twice
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder broke into the Hammers first-team last season, and made a strong impact for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
In fact, BBC pundit and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, praised the youngster heavily, saying he has got a brilliant left foot.
“Yes (when Diangana was mentioned), beautiful player as well, brilliant left foot,” said Wright on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club (December 17th, 1:45:30).
Football London reported earlier today that West Brom, now managed by former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic, are ready to pay a loan fee for the youngster.
Although Diangana made 17 Premier League appearances last season, Pellegrini feels that a loan away from the club will be best for him.
West Ham have enough quality players in his position, and there is massive competition for places in the Hammers midfield for the upcoming campaign.