West Brom and Aston Villa set to deliver goals at The Hawthorns

Aston Villa visit West Browmich Albion on Friday hoping to jump into the top six in the Championship.
Villa have won four and drawn one of their last five league games and scored 17 goals in the process to spark talk of a sustained promotion bid. The Baggies are third in the table after conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 with Brentford during the week.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has been impressed with Villa in recent weeks, but he has tipped West Brom to hold them to a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns (11/1 with Sky Bet).
“West Brom won’t believe they didn’t beat Brentford on Monday night, especially with the amount of chances they managed to miss in the first half,” he said.
“Aston Villa can’t stop scoring at the moment and Tammy Abraham is absolutely flying up front.
“It’s not easy to score once against Middlesbrough and they put three past them last Saturday.
“You feel there should be a fair few goals in this one, but I can’t split the two teams. Score draw.”
The two sides last met in the Premier League during the 2015/16 season, with Albion picking up four points from the two meetings.
West Brom are priced at 5/4 to win the game, with Villa on offer at 19/10 and the draw available at 13/5.