West Brom are poised to complete the signing of Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy could leave the Magpies on loan in the January transfer window.
According to John Percy of The Telegraph, West Bromwich Albion are “poised to complete” the signing of the 23-year-old winger on loan till the end of the season.
The deal will have no option to buy the player permanently after the end of the season.
West Brom are poised to complete the signing of #nufc winger Jacob Murphy before Thursday’s deadline. Straight loan to end of season, no permanent option to buy at this stage #wba
— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 30, 2019
The former Norwich City winger joined the Magpies in 2017 for a fee in the region of £12m in 2017, but has struggled for regular games at the club.
Middlesbrough were also reportedly interested in signing him, but it seems he is heading towards West Brom instead.
Murphy has wealth of Championship experience, and would be a superb signing for the Baggies.
West Brom are fourth in the Championship table, seven points behind league leaders Leeds United, and are aiming to return to the Premier League again next season.
Murphy needs game time, and the move is perfect for him. Signing him would arguably be a major statement of intent from the club.