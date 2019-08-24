Wesley Moraes reacts to Aston Villa win against Everton on Instagram

Aston Villa club-record signing Wesley Moraes opened his goalscoring account for the Midlands outfit during their 2-0 win over Everton at Villa Park on Friday night.
The Brazilian scored after Jota set him up in the box, with the effort being the hosts’ first chance of the encounter.
Wesley had drawn blank against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, but he was unplayable against Everton, and manager Dean Smith will hope he can continue delivering the goods going forward.
The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions for Club Bruges last season, emerging as the Best Young Player in the Belgian league and earning a £22 million move to join Villa.
Wesley was glad to have finally gotten off the mark, and did take to Instagram to send a message to Villans afterwards.
The youngster scored 38 goals and provided 14 assists in 130 appearances for the Belgian side and will look to do much more for Villa.
Wesley was brought in to replace Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, whose 25 goals in 37 Championship appearances during his loan stint last term helped the club to Premier League promotion, and he definitely looks capable of replacing the goals of the English striker.