Wesley closing in on summer exit, player returning to Club Brugge

The writing has been on the wall for some time in regard to Wesley Moraes’ situation at Aston Villa. The 24-year-old has struggled for form, fitness and playing time ever since he made the switch from Club Brugge in 2019, so it’s no surprise he could be on his way out this summer.

Dean Smith prefers Ollie Watkins and new-boy Danny Ings in attack, so he’s willing to loan Wesley out for the campaign so he can get much-needed playing time. Gregg Evans of The Athletic says Club Brugge are bringing Wesley back to the Belgium, though he didn’t mention if the deal included a buying option.

Wesley has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Villa, scoring six goals with one assist. The Brazilian international has featured only four times since his debut campaign (2019/20), however, due to him suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for over a year.

And upon his return to first-team action this season, Wesley finds himself behind Watkins and Ings, so it’s hard to see him getting much playing time if he stayed. Brugge are keen to get their former striker back to the Jan Breydel Stadium, so time will tell if Wesley can turn his career around.

SL View

Wesley has endured bad luck in the last 18 months, so Villa fans will be hoping his stint back in Belgium goes well – the 24-year-old is a brilliant centre-forward with a great eye for goal when fit. Wesley is still young enough to recover from this setback too, so his future remains bright.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

