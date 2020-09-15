Werder Bremen chief confirms Aston Villa’s Milot Rashica interest

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer.

Now the German club have confirmed the interest from Villa as well.





“They got in touch, yes, I can confirm that,” Clemens Fritz, the head of professional football at the club explained to NDR-Sportclub.

“There is nothing concrete. There are a couple of requests for him. We’re in intensive and close communication with his management.”

It will be interesting to see if Villa can convince the player to sign for them before the window closes. They will have to agree on a fee with his club first.

The 24-year-old has done well in Germany and he would improve Villa a lot. Dean Smith needs to improve his attacking options and someone like Rashica would transform them.

He would add goals and creativity to the side. The 24-year-old picked up 11 goals and 8 assists this past season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of El Ghazi and Trezeguet.

Aston Villa have already signed a top-class striker in Ollie Watkins and if they can add some creativity in the form of Rashica, they could easily secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.