‘Well done’: Jamie Carragher reacts after Liverpool overturn furlough decision

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised his former club after they reversed their decision to place some of their non-playing working staff on furlough.
Earlier this week, the Reds made the surprise announcement that they had placed some of their workers on temporary leave, which would see them receive 80 percent of their wages through the government’s job retention scheme and the remaining through the club.
That led to plenty of criticism from their own supporters through the different social media channels and Carragher was also angered by the same as he tweeted that the club will have lost plenty of respect.
Amid the angry reaction, the Merseyside giants performed a U-turn on the furlough decision on Monday and chief executive Peter Moore admitted that the club came to the ‘wrong conclusion‘.
Carragher has definitely been pleased with the Reds’ apology for their ‘big mistake’ and is satisfied that the club have lived up to the expectations of most of their fans.
He tweeted:
Well done @PeterMooreLFC @LFC a big mistake initially & thankfully now it’s been put right. https://t.co/PdQlODEdsC
My timeline seems more angry now that LFC have changed their minds on furlough payments than when they did to start with! They made a mistake, supporters were very vocal & the club reversed it through pressure, shame or common sense.
Go after the clubs who haven’t changed tack!!
Meanwhile, Manchester City have formally confirmed that they won’t place their staff on furlough and as per Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have taken a similar decision, though there has been no official statement.
Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Norwich City are presently the clubs, whose workers have been laid off temporarily. Tottenham Hotspur Supporter’s Trust have recently urged Spurs to rethink over the decision made.
We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial – pause and rethink. We are now saying it clearly and in public – do not further damage the Club’s reputation, listen to your fans.
