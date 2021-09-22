There is nothing finer than getting to watch and bet on horse racing meetings online. Through QuinnBet and their free horse racing live streaming service, see the action for free this Wednesday. Join them and log in to the betting account and view all UK and Irish races for free. New customers registering get a £25 risk free bet as part of the welcome bonus too.

Wednesday marks the halfway stage of the Harvest Festival at Listowel. It’s a jumps card there today in Ireland. There is also National Hunt horse racing action in Scotland with a meeting at Perth. On the Flat, meanwhile, Redcar and Goodwood kick the day off with All-Weather action from Kempton following later.

Live Stream Wednesday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

There are competitive handicaps over both sets of obstacles at Perth today. In the 3m handicap hurdle (3:00), Warren Greatrex sends Drumlee Watar on a lengthy trip up from Lambourn. Top weight Clondaw Caitlin, Irish raider Falak, and previous course and distance winners Justatenner and Pammi all have claims.

Any of the four runners left in the David Whittaker Handicap Chase (3:35) could win with Scottish trainers Keith Dalgleish and Sandy Thomson running Amalfi Doug and Get Out The Gate respectively. They face John McConnell’s pair Go Another One and Roi De Dubai over from the Emerald Isle.

On the Flat, the feature race at Goodwood is the Listed 1m 2f Foundation Stakes (2:52). This looks just as competitive with local trainer David Menuisier sending Chesterfield Cup scorer Migration out for more course and distance success. Opposition includes Andrew Balding’s impressive novice winner King Vega, Perotto stepping up in trip and Harrovian for John and Thady Gosden.

Kerry National the Harvest Festival highlight at Listowel

The Listowel Harvest Festival remains the most compelling reasons to watch horse racing live streaming this Wednesday. JP McManus has chances in the two divisions of the 2m maiden hurdle in Choir Practice (1:40) and Glan (2:10). There is also the steeplechase debut of Cheltenham Festival Dawn Run second Magic Daze later on (3:55). Farout is a hot favourite for Willie Mullins despite a penalty in the 2m novice hurdle beforehand (2:45).

Listowel’s most famous race is the Grade A Kerry National Handicap Chase over 3m (4:25). All the major connections have a hand in this. For Gigginstown House Stud, contenders include Conflated, fresh from a spin on the Flat, and Aintree Grand National fifth Farclas. McManus runs seven with the market favouring young chaser Aramax and veteran Modus who was third in the Galway Plate last time. Rich and Susannah Ricci’s Willie Mullins trained pair Brahma Bull and Annamix head the weights. This is a typically wide-open renewal of the Kerry National.

Wednesday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 22 September

Redcar – first race 13:00 BST

Goodwood – first race 13:15 BST

Listowel – first race 13:40 BST

Perth – first race 13:52 BST

Kempton – first race 16:40 BST

